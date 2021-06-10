Keystone XL pipeline officially canceled

A $9 billion oil pipeline that became a symbol of the rising political clout of climate change advocates and a flash point in U.S.-Canada relations was officially canceled on Wednesday.

The controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline was officially canceled on Wednesday, ending a decade-long battle over the multibillion-dollar project.

The 1,200-mile U.S.-Canada pipeline has become a flashpoint in the fight against climate change.

Opponents have long argued the pipeline would hamper America's transition to cleaner fuels.

Construction was first halted earlier this year after President Joe Biden revoked the pipeline's U.S. permit, which was approved by his predecessor Donald Trump in 2017.

That angered Canadian officials, as it delivered a blow to that country's oil industry.

It was expected to carry 830,000 barrels of oil sands crude per day, from Alberta to Nebraska.

First proposed in 2008, the pipeline has been delayed for the past 12 years due to opposition from U.S. landowners, Native American tribes and environmentalists.

Canada-based company TC Energy, which owns the existing Keystone pipeline, pledged on Wednesday to ensure a safe termination of the project.

Climate change advocates welcomed Wednesday's cancellation.

Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wrote in a statement that he was "disappointed and frustrated." The project's demise comes as other North American oil pipelines come under further scrutiny and pressure from environmental groups.

