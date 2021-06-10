Link between COVID vaccine and heart disease

CDC Investigating Reports Of Heart Inflammation After Vaccinations
HEART DISEASES AMONG YOUNGPEOPLE AND THE COVID-19 VACCINE.VACCINE ADVISERS TO THE CENTERSFOR DISEASE CONTROLAND PREVENTION POSTED ASTATEMENT ON THE C-D-CWEBSITE DETAILING THE ISSUE.THEY SAY WITHIN 30 DAYS OFRECEIVING THE SECOND DOSE OFEITHER PFIZER OR MODERNA --THERE WAS A HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED NUMBER OF MYOCARDITISCASES IN 16 TO 24YEAR OLDS.MYOCARDITIS IS INFLAMMATION OFTHE HEART MUSCLE.THE C-D-C SAYS IT'S MONITORINGTHE REPORTS -- BUT RIGHT NOW ITIS "RARE" AND THAT MOST PATIENTSQUICKLY FEEL BETTERWITH MEDICINE AND REST.PFIZER SAYS IT IS AWARE OF THEMYOCARDITIS REPORTS -- BUTTHE BENEFITS OF THE VACCINEOUTWEIGHS THE KNOWN ANDPOTENTIAL RISKS.MODERNA HAS NOT COMMENTED.
