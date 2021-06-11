Queen’s quip puts G7 leaders at ease at evening reception

The Queen has asked the question possibly on the mind of every G7 world leader – “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”Known for her wit, used to put nervous guests at ease, the Queen’s quip came as presidents and prime ministers smiled for the camera during a family photo after an evening reception.Following a day of political talks, the “soft diplomacy” of the monarchy was evident when three generations of the royal family gathered to welcome the leaders to Cornwall.