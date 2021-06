Steve Clarke: Big-game players will overcome Scotland’s tournament inexperience

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is confident his big-game players can compensate for a lack of tournament experience.Some of Clarke’s squad were not even born the last time Scotland took part in a major finals, at the World Cup in France in 1998.Scotland begin their Euro 2020 campaign on Monday against a Czech Republic side making their seventh consecutive appearance at the European Championship finals.

They then take on tournament regulars England and World Cup runners-up Croatia.