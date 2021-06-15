COVID: Unvaccinated Most At Risk For More Contagious Delta Variant

Health experts are concerned about a new COVID-19 variant.
Andria Borba tells us the Delta variant is more contagious and transmissible than any form of coronavirus we have seen, so far.
Those who are unvaccinated are most at risk and already make up a vast majority of new infections and hospitalizations.
More than 90 per cent of new Covid cases in the UK are now down to the more transmissible Delta variant