PM: Starmer 'doesn't know what Delta variant is'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that "if the Prime Minister put as much effort into protecting our borders as he does coming up with ridiculous excuses, the country would be reopening next week" at Prime Minister's Questions.

He also calls for the government to scrap its red, amber and green travel lists, to which Prime Minister Boris Johnson responds saying that Sir Keir "doesn't even know what the Delta variant is".

Report by Taylorjo.

