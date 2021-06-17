Skip to main content
‘Petrilla fire’ in Reno, Nevada prompts road closures, evacuations

The Petrilla Fire started on Wednesday, June 16 as a brush fire and grew to 350 acres and forced the closures of roads and prompted evacuations.

As of writing, fire crews reportedly stopped the forward progress of the fire in the Pleasant Valley area of Reno and some roads have reopened.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @katiesievert; @IAmReneWhyte.

