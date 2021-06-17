I Lost 170lbs Eating Out | BRAND NEW ME

36-YEAR-OLD Chelsey Bishop from Tucson, Arizona lost an incredible 170lbs through a ketogenic way of eating.

Weighing in at 340lbs at her heaviest, Chelsey was consuming between 4,000 to 5,000 calories a day.

The excess weight was increasingly affecting Chelsey’s health, suffering from a high blood pressure and on the cusp of becoming diabetic.

She told Truly: “Before my weight loss I was in denial about how much my weight affected my life, eating was my comfort and made me feel happier.” And her wake up call happened on a day out at a theme park, Chelsey explained: “I got on a rollercoaster, sat on the seat and the lap bar wouldn’t latch over my body.

That was one of the most mortifying moments of my life.” Chelsey started researching dieting and came across a friend who had lost 100lbs through a ketogenic way of eating.

Chelsey continued: “I thought if she can do it, I can do it, I started the keto diet and that changed everything." Losing half of her body weight and going from a clothing size 28 to a size 10, Chelsey is the ultimate example of a successful keto dieter.

However, she approaches the diet very differently to most: “A lot of keto followers preach against eating out, but I hate cooking, my type of food prep is looking at the menu before I go to a restaurant.” With a big following on Instagram and YouTube as the “Ketohalfasser”, Chelsey is the ultimate proof that you can eat out and still lose weight.

She added: “I feel so much more confident in my body now because I can breathe easier and walk easier, my feet don’t hurt and it’s such a good feeling.” https://www.youtube.com/ketohalfasser/ https://www.instagram.com/ketohalfasser/