Former Ivory Coast president gets hero's welcome after ICC acquittal

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo returns to the country after 10 years in exile, following an acquittal from the International Criminal Court.

He had been on trial for violence in the country following his refusal to concede in the 2010 elections.

Professor Phil Clark of the SOAS University of London speaks to CNN’s Zain Asher about the case and the challenges the ICC faces.