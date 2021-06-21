Major blow for Scotland as Billy Gilmour tests positive for coronavirus

Scotland’s qualification hopes have been hit on the eve of their must-win Euro 2020 showdown with Croatia after Billy Gilmour returned a positive coronavirus test.The Chelsea midfielder impressed in his first Scotland start on Friday as he helped the team earn a goalless draw with England at Wembley.
Scotland heartbreak as Billy Gilmour ruled out of Croatia clash with Covid
Daily Star
