Tokyo 2020 crowds capped at a maximum of 10,000

Crowds at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo have been capped at 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000.Spectators will be asked to refrain from shouting or even talking loudly, and to travel directly to the venue and return home immediately afterwards.

However, they are unlikely to be asked to prove they are negative for Covid-19, or fully vaccinated.