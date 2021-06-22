A gorilla infant at San Diego Zoo celebrated her first birthday with a special icy cake after overcoming medical problems.
Baby gorilla celebrates birthday with icy cake after overcoming medical problems
Zookeepers made a large cake from fruit, ice and vegetables for Joanne as she celebrated her birthday.
The baby primate was born by C-section with some medical problems that were resolved within 10 days.