Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Baby gorilla celebrates birthday with icy cake after overcoming medical problems

A gorilla infant at San Diego Zoo celebrated her first birthday with a special icy cake after overcoming medical problems.

The baby primate was born by C-section with some medical problems that were resolved within 10 days.

