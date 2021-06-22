Dow Movers: BA, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%.
Year to date, Dow registers a 14.4% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.2%.
Boeing is showing a gain of 13.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 1.0%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.6% on the day.
