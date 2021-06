Minister defends UEFA VIP Euros travel talks

Media and data minister John Whittingdale has defended the government over talks with UEFA to allow up to 2,500 football VIPs to enter the UK, despite Covid travel restrictions.

He said the move will only go ahead if the government can ensure it is “not in any way putting at risk public health”.

Report by Buseld.

