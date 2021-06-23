Boris Johnson departs Number 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs

Boris Johnson has left Number 10 Downing Street ahead of appearing at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
Report by Buseld.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has left Number 10 Downing Street ahead of appearing at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
Report by Buseld.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to Number 10 Downing..
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House..