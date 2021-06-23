Wednesday's Child: 6-year-old Kyler excited for his athletic future

His name is Kyler, and he's a handsome kid with a bright future where the sky is the limit if we can find the right adoptive home.

We're at Sprout Socialanawesome place in the SW Valleythat works with children whohave learning delays.and ourphotographer is having troublekeeping up with6-and-a-half-yr-old Kyler whocan't seem to decide which funthing to tackle nextFor what Kyler lacks in histalk, he makes up forIn enthusiasm and energyAnd this is a new environmentfor him.

So that’s exciting andnew, and just like a new kid ata new playground.

You want totry and explore every area.

Soyou’ll see him being extremelybusy, but I’ve seen, seen him inhis home and he can just relax.He can kind of hang out.

He hassome favorite TV shows.Kyler is big for his age and isstill learning properverbalization, which is whystructured learning is soimportant.08 He’ll tell you what it isthat he needs.

And it’s justtaking Kyler time to pick up onhis cues and learning what it isthat he really wants.structure is so important forKyler.

Um, he’s in a currentroutine where he knows what toexpect almost every single hourof the day.

And so if you wereable to follow that routine,just at least at first, for thecouple first couple of months,and then slowly transition itinto a routine that works foryour family, I think Kyler woulddo really well.Beyond his robust play we sawduring our visit, Becky says hecan slow down to be veryaffectionateHe will give great big hugs.

Hewill give kisses.

He loves tosnuggle, um, his care providercalls him a snuggle bunny causehe’ll just snuggle right up.

Sohe will definitely show love andaffectionWith the right patience and carein a loving family,Kyler with blossom and grow.should be two parents, um, and,and have a support system.

Um,patient, they can have otherchildren ’cause he does likeother childrenKyler can just bloom into a kidwho is happy and loving.

Andthat’s what we want for thesekids is just to have thisconsistent loveKYLER HAS EXTENDED FAMILYLOCALLY HE SHOULD STAY IN TOUCHWITH, BUT IF YOU’D LIKE TO GETSTARTED WITH ADOPTING THIS GREATKID, CALL THE AGENCY: RAISE THE