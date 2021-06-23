Andrew Yang Ends His Bid to Become New York's Mayor

Andrew Yang , Ends His Bid to Become , New York's Mayor.

'The New York Times' reports Andrew Yang has conceded his bid to become New York's mayor after trailing in early votes.

I am conceding this race, though we’re not sure ultimately who the next mayor is going to be.

, Andrew Yang, concession speech, via 'The New York Times'.

Whoever that person is, I will be very happy to work with them to help improve the lives of the 8.3 million people who live in our great city, and I encourage other people to do the same, Andrew Yang, concession speech, via 'The New York Times'.

Yang is a former 2020 presidential candidate, which made him an early front-runner in the mayoral election.

In his concession, Yang said he felt that his supporters were drawn to a central message of his campaign.

That message was that politics as usual are not working.

.

He also said that his campaign had contributed to the debate over priorities that will ultimately shape the city’s future.

.

Those priorities include cash relief for families and the push to reopen schools.

.

He also pointed out that he had helped raise awareness regarding a rise in attacks on people of Asian descent.

'The New York Times' states that Yang's campaign seemed hampered by unfamiliarity with how city government functions.