Andrew Yang , Ends His Bid to Become , New York's Mayor.
'The New York Times' reports Andrew Yang has conceded his bid to become New York's mayor after trailing in early votes.
I am conceding this race, though we’re not sure ultimately who the next mayor is going to be.
, Andrew Yang, concession speech, via 'The New York Times'.
Whoever that person is, I will be very happy to work with them to help improve the lives of the 8.3 million people who live in our great city, and I encourage other people to do the same, Andrew Yang, concession speech, via 'The New York Times'.
Yang is a former 2020 presidential candidate, which made him an early front-runner in the mayoral election.
In his concession, Yang said he felt that his supporters were drawn to a central message of his campaign.
That message was that politics as usual are not working.
He also said that his campaign had contributed to the debate over priorities that will ultimately shape the city’s future.
Those priorities include cash relief for families and the push to reopen schools.
He also pointed out that he had helped raise awareness regarding a rise in attacks on people of Asian descent.
'The New York Times' states that Yang's campaign seemed hampered by unfamiliarity with how city government functions.