Delta Variant Likely Cause Of Alarming New Spike In COVID-19 Pandemic

Just when much of the country is opening up, there's alarming evidence of a new spike in the pandemic.
It's likely due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has more on who should be concerned.
Delta COVID-19 Variant Now Accounts, for at Least 10 Percent of New US Cases.
