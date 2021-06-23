Delta Variant Likely Cause Of Alarming New Spike In COVID-19 Pandemic
Just when much of the country is opening up, there's alarming evidence of a new spike in the pandemic.

It's likely due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has more on who should be concerned.