2024 Presidential straw poll

AND THE VOTING PROCESS.DEMOCRATS SAY IT’S NEEDED TOPROTECT VOTERS’ RIGHTS.THERE’S A LOT OF TALK ABOUT WHOWILL BE VOTING FOR WHO IN 2024...THIS WEEK ATTENDEES AT ACONSERVATIVE EVENT OUT WESPICKED GOVERNOR DESANTIS OVERFORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP ASCANDIDATE -MATT SCZESNY WITH OUR SISTSTATION IN WEST PALM BEACH GOSOME OPINIONS ON BOTH OF THESEMEN.pilotmos L3 BANNER: BLUE -SLUG: - HEADER:WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5┃ AT 5 - TITLE:GOV.

DESANTISTOPS EARLY 2024 STRAW POLL -SUBTITLE: - IMAGE:None -SPONSOR:Nonepilotmos L3 BANNER: BLUE -SLUG: - HEADER:WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5┃ AT 5 - TITLE:ADAM GOODMAN -SUBTITLE:REPUBLICAN MEDIASTRATEGIST - IMAGE:None -SPONSOR:NoneJIM MCCANN OF PALM BEACH COUNTYSAYS FOR HIM THE CHOICE IS NOTEASY111345"I don’t know about that one yettough one."CHOOSING BETWEEN GOVERNORDESANTIS AND FORMER PRESIDENTTRUMP HAS SUDDENLY BECOME THENEW POLITICAL TALK FOR 2024 NOWTHAT DESANTIS WON A STRAW POLAMONG WESTERN CONSERVATIVES OVERTRUMP.11133"He’s moving along but a lot ofpeople still love trump I’m oneof them."AMONG GOP VOTERS IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY THERE ARE DIFFERINGVIEWS ON WHICH FLORIDA MAN MIGHTBE BETTER TO RUN IN 2024.11232"Me personally I think trumpwill just die out and fade away"110804"If I had to pick one would haveto favor Donald trump"1"They say as Florida goes sogoes desantisNATIONAL REPUBLICAN MEDIASTRATEGIST ADAM GOODMAN SAYSWHILE ITS EARLY MANY NATIONALREPUBLICANS ARE NOW VIEWINGDESANTIS FAVORABLY FOR HANDLNGTHE PANDEMIC IN FLORIDA.608"Look at this as anotherinstallment in an ongoing scr