My Wife Realised She's Bi - Now We Share A Girlfriend | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

A MARRIED couple have discovered they are polyamarous after falling in love and forming a throuple with another woman.

Portland based couple Eli and Mikey, had been together for 16 years as a straight, monogamous couple, before they met Alida on a camping trip.

Alida says she felt an instant connection between both Eli and Mikey, but had reservations about how her feelings would be received by the married couple.

However, much to her joy both Eli and Mikey were both developing feelings for Alida too.

For Mikey these feelings initially took her by surprise, she had never been in a relationship with a woman and was nervous about how Eli might react.

Thankfully for the three of them, Eli was excited about the prospect of forming a throuple and described Alida as “the missing piece to what seemed an already complete puzzle”.

In spite of the throuple’s clear love and acceptance of one another, the relationship has not been without its judgement.

This has often manifested itself in the form of stares and comments from strangers, but the triad don’t hide their affection and defy the looks by holding hands and showing their love in public.

Online, the comments about their relationship are easier to ignore, but Mikey admits those that suggest they are “destroying their kids'' can be hurtful.

For the couple's family’s the new relationship came as quite a surprise.

Alida’s mum initially was confused and “afraid that Alida had become unhinged”.

However, after getting to know Mikey and Eli, and seeing how they interact she could soon see that the throuple were good for each other and that Alida was truly happy.

Https://www.instagram.com/teamtriadtribe/