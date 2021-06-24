Britney Spears Speaks at Hearing, Asks to End Conservatorship: 'I Just Want My Life Back'

In a rare appearance, Spears virtually addressed the court Wednesday, saying, "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy.
It's a lie.
I've been in denial"
