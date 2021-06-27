Sajid Javid ‘honoured’ to be new Health Secretary after Matt Hancock resignation

Sajid Javid has said he was “honoured” to be asked to be Health Secretary following the resignation of Matt Hancock amid intense pressure for breaching social-distancing rules by kissing an aide.Former chancellor and home secretary Mr Javid was appointed to the prominent role just 90 minutes after Downing Street announced Mr Hancock had resigned on Saturday evening.It came the day after video footage emerged of the married then Health Secretary kissing an aide in his ministerial office in a breach of coronavirus restrictions.