Another Body Found In Rubble Of Collapsed Florida Condo Building; Total Of 5 Now Confirmed Dead

An underground fire is complicating the search for possible survivors in the deadly Surfside, Florida condo collapse, and 150 people are still unaccounted for.
CBS News’ Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Authorities say search crews have found another body at the site of a 12-story building collapse near Miami, raising the death toll..
Watch VideoThe vigil continues for anxious family members in Florida.
“It feels like the twilight zone kind of, it’s..