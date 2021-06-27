Sajid Javid pays tribute to Matt Hancock as he gets to work as new Health Secretary

Sajid Javid has said his “most immediate priority” will be getting the country through the coronavirus pandemic, as he took up the job of Health Secretary.Speaking to the media for the first time since he took over from Matt Hancock on Saturday, Mr Javid said he recognised the “huge responsibility” which faced him.And he pledged to “do everything I can to make sure that I deliver for this great country”.