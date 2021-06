Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested & carried away by police at 'Free the Press' march in London

Several Extinction Rebellion protesters were arrested and carried away by police at the 'Free the Press' march in London on Sunday (June 27).

Demonstrators had gathered to protest against corporate media, including Rupert Murdoch.

The arrests took place outside News UK, owned by Murdoch.

One protester was swiftly arrested after painted eggs were thrown at the building.