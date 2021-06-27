Extinction Rebellion protesters march to Rupert Murdoch's London HQ

Activists from Extinction Rebellion marched to News UK, owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, in a protest aimed at the British press on Sunday (June 27).

The protesters argue that the press is not taking climate change seriously and oppose who owns some of the UK's most popular newspapers including The Sun and Daily Mail.

The climate change activist group has previously blockaded news printers in Britain, preventing the distribution of several national publications.

Sunday's protest march travelled from Parliament Square to News UK, chanting "free the press".

Papier-mache heads of newspaper owners Lord Rothermere, Baron Evegeny Lebedev, Sir Frederick Barclay and Rupert Murdoch were carried along the route.