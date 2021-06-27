Keir Starmer: Boris Johnson should have sacked Matt Hancock

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Prime Minister should have sacked Matt Hancock, rather than wait for him to resign.He said: "The Prime Minister should have sacked him.

Yet again, Boris Johnson was too slow, too weak and didn’t show the leadership that was needed.“When the many people who’ve made huge sacrifices during this pandemic see this, what they see is one rule for them and another rule for those close to Government, and there is a lack of integrity at the heart of Government, and it starts with Boris Johnson I’m afraid.”