'PM is as hopeless as Matt Hancock', says Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that "the prime minister is as hopeless as Matt Hancock", during a visit to Airbus in north Bristol earlier on Thursday.

Mr Starmer's comments came after he was asked by a reporter whether he thought the health secretary was "hopeless".

Report by Patelr.

