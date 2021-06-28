New Health Secretary Sajid Javid sets off for work

Sajid Javid is expected to make his first Commons statement since rejoining the Cabinet as lockdown-sceptic MPs hope he breaks from the approach of his predecessor and pushes for a swift lifting of restrictions.Mr Javid, who became the Health Secretary following Matt Hancock’s resignation over the weekend, said on Sunday that his “most immediate priority” would be “to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible”.