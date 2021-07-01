Thursday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: CMRX, FOR

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Monday, Chimerix's Director, Fred A.

Middleton, made a $78,148 purchase of CMRX, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $7.81 a piece.

So far Middleton is in the green, up about 10.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $8.62.

Chimerix is trading up about 5.1% on the day Thursday.

And also on Monday, Chief Financial Officer James Douglas Allen purchased $74,340 worth of Forestar Group, purchasing 3,600 shares at a cost of $20.65 a piece.

Forestar Group is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday.

So far Allen is in the green, up about 3.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.38.