Boris Johnson welcomes German counterpart Angela Merkel to Chequers

Boris Johnson has held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor at Chequers amid concerns over plans to restrict travel to the EU.The Prime Minister smiled and attempted fist and elbow bumps as he welcomed the German leader at the entrance to his country residence in Buckinghamshire on Friday afternoon, where travel restrictions are expected to be high on the agenda during their tete-a-tete.Mr Johnson is meeting with his German counterpart as part of an international swan song before she steps down as Chancellor later this year.