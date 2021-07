Government 'ducking' difficult questions on Covid unlocking

Shadow Housing Secretary Lucy Powell has accused the government of "ducking some of the more difficult to tackle issues" over its plan to lift Covid restrictions on July 19th.

The Labour frontbencher called for clarity on how the unlocking will affect self-isolation policy, schools and travel.

Report by Buseld.

