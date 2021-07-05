Kim Leadbeater 'honoured and proud' to join Labour MPs

New Labour MP Kim Leadbeater says she is "absolutely honoured and so incredibly proud" to join the party at Westminster – after winning the Batley and Spen seat previously held by her murdered sister Jo Cox.

Welcoming her to the team Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Given what you've done in the last five years, taking on the Tories here is going to be an absolute piece of cake." Report by Buseld.

