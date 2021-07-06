LITTLE Q Movie

LITTLE Q Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on a true story: Little Q, a yellow lab with a curious birthmark, is training to become a guide dog for the blind.

When his training is complete, Little Q is sent to help Lee Bo Ting, a famous, recently blinded chef.

Irritable and bitter, Bo Ting is at first reluctant to rely on Little Q and even tries to drive him away several times.

But through his loyalty, Little Q eventually teaches Bo Ting how to trust again, opening him up to a new life of wonderful possibilities.