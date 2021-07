UK not ruling out sending asylum seekers to third countries

Priti Patel says the government is considering “all available options” and will not “rule anything out” under fundamental reforms in the Nationality and Borders Bill entering Parliament today.

The home secretary was responding to a question about the possibility of sending applicants for asylum to another country to process.

Report by Jonesia.

