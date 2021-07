Use of bubbles in schools to come to an end

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced the use of bubbles in schools will come to an end when England moves into step four of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Mr Williamson told MPs: "We are also setting out new rules that mean from 16th August children will only need to isolate if they have tested positive for Covid-19." Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn