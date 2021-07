Elsa approaching northern Florida Gulf coast, expected to make landfall later today

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving almost parallel to the west coast of Florida as it brings heavy rains and gusty winds to the Tampa Bay area.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm will make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning or afternoon.

Https://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane/elsa-approaching-northern-florida-gulf-coast-expected-to-make-landfall-later-today