The Garden at Buckingham Palace opens to visitors for the summer

The Buckingham Palace garden is opening to the public for picnics and self-guided tours for the first time on Friday.Tourists will be able to picnic on the sweeping lawns and explore the garden themselves.The route encompasses the 156-metre Herbaceous Border, the Horse Chestnut Avenue, plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and views of the island and its beehives across the 3.5-acre lake.