The Garden at Buckingham Palace opens to visitors for the summer
The Garden at Buckingham Palace opens to visitors for the summer

The Buckingham Palace garden is opening to the public for picnics and self-guided tours for the first time on Friday.Tourists will be able to picnic on the sweeping lawns and explore the garden themselves.The route encompasses the 156-metre Herbaceous Border, the Horse Chestnut Avenue, plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and views of the island and its beehives across the 3.5-acre lake.