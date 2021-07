Modi Govt inducts new ministers, total strength now 78| PM Modi's new cabinet | Oneindia News

A number of key portfolios - including health, law, information and technology and railways - have gone to new ministers and junior ministers who were elevated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers that underwent a reboot on Wednesday.

The total strength of the Council of Ministers is now 78, including the Prime Minister.

#ModiCabinet #MansukhMandaviya #JyotiradityaScindia