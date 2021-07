Covid-19: US cases rising rapidly as Delta variant dominates| Coronavirus Pandemic| Oneindia News

Covid cases are rising rapidly in the United States as the highly contagious Delta variant dominates and vaccinations stagnate, data showed Wednesday.

The seven-day-average of new cases was 13,859 as of July 6, up 21 percent compared to two weeks earlier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

