COVID Status Check: Delta Variant Concerns, Mass Vaccination Sites Close

For almost the entire length of the pandemic, the Jacob Javits Center stood as a symbol of what New York City needed to overcome.
It’s closing Friday as the focus shifts to de-centralized alternatives.
CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
For almost the entire length of the pandemic, the Jacob Javits Center stood as a symbol of what New York City needed to overcome.
It’s closing Friday as the focus shifts to de-centralized alternatives.
CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Watch VideoOver the past week, new COVID cases are up more than 9 percent across the country, as vaccine hesitancy remains high,..
Dr. Fauci Says Varying Vaccination
Rates Could Divide Country Into, ‘Two Americas’.
Dr. Fauci Says Varying..