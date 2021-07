Covid-19: India records slightly lower cases, but deaths shoot up to 1,206 | Oneindia News

India added 42,766 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday's 43,393 cases.

But deaths shot up to 1,206 after yesterday's 911.

The government has warned against laxity.

