New South Wales records 50 new Covid-19 cases in a day

New South Wales has recorded 50 new coronavirus cases in a day, with authorities warning the situation, which has necessitated a lockdown in the Greater Sydney area, is likely to get worse before it gets better.Gladys Berejiklian, the state's premier, urged people to observe the rules "if you truly love your parents, your sisters, your best friends".
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney, NSW hospital ICU cases include younger people
New Zealand Herald
Young people are being urged to abide by New South Wales' tight lockdown restrictions, as health authorities reveal a person in..