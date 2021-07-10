New South Wales records 50 new Covid-19 cases in a day
New South Wales has recorded 50 new coronavirus cases in a day, with authorities warning the situation, which has necessitated a lockdown in the Greater Sydney area, is likely to get worse before it gets better.Gladys Berejiklian, the state's premier, urged people to observe the rules "if you truly love your parents, your sisters, your best friends".