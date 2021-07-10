ISRO plans to launch satellite GISAT-1 on board a GSLV-F10 rocket on August 12 | Oneindia News

The Indian Space Research Organisation is getting back into launch activity at Sriharikota spaceport; Today in the afternoon, three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir; WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that the organisation is likely to take a decision on EUL of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin within four to six weeks; The centre has informed the Delhi High Court that it has asked all states and Union territories to ensure strict compliance with the national directives for Covid management.

