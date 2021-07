It was 1966 since England last won a major football tournament so some fans have decided that arriving eight hours early for kick-off at Wembley Stadium is sensible.

The fans arrived at the London stadium on Sunday morning (11 July) and have been singing and getting into the mood for the Italy-England Euro 2020 final, which kicks off at 8pm local time.

Some fans were dressed as medieval English knights.