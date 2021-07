A huge crowd of England fans gathered near Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday 7 July, singing their support for the team.

A huge crowd of England fans gathered near Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday 7 July, singing their support for the team.

The fans sang "Southgate you’re the one" and the English fan classic 'Three Lions' ("Football's coming home") as well as other chants.

The mood was upbeat and cheerful ahead of kick-off.