An 8pm (local time) kick-off is not deterring some England fans from singing and drinking on their way to Wembley early on Sunday morning (11 July).

The fans were filmed at 10am local time on a tube train to the stadium, where their team will face Italy in the final of the Euro 2020 competition.

They were singing the national anthem God Save The Queen.

It is illegal to drink alcohol on public transport in London -- a rule these fans seemed happy to ignore.