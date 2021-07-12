IMA says Covid 3rd wave is inevitable; opposes tourism & religious pilgrimage | Oneindia News

Today, the Indian Medical Association appealed to the Central and state governments to not let the guard down on the Covid front; Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav commented on the UP terrorist row; All departments have been asked to be on high alert in Himachal Pradesh for the next five days due to heavy rainfall and the flood situation triggered by the same; Chinese soldiers and some civilians appeared on the other side of the Sindu river in the Demchuk region of Ladakh on July 6.

