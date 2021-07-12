'Appalling,' 'unforgivable': Online racist abuse of England players sparks indignation

Online racist abuse of England players who missed penalties in England's loss to Italy sparked a wave of indignation in the UK and beyond.
Is racism in football on the rise and how can we tackle it?
Sports and political leaders condemn racist abuse against England’s black players. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
England manager Gareth Southgate says the racist abuse directed at some of his players following last night's defeat is..