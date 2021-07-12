'Black Widow' Makes Record $80 Million For U.S. Opening & Earns $60 Million on Disney+ Premier Access | THR News
The standalone superhero pic took in an estimated $218.8 million globally between ticket sales and Disney+ Premier Access.

It's unprecedented for a studio to announce streaming numbers on opening weekend.